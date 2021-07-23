AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 30,636 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,636 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.