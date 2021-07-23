Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.34.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.