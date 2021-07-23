Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,059,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 3.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,220. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.