Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $493.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.20 million to $495.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

