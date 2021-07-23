Argus Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $97.77 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

