Argus Upgrades The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.75.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,155,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

