Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $424.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $379.46 and last traded at $379.15, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

