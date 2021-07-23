ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 74,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,077. The company has a market cap of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

