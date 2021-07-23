Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

AWI stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

