Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,632,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

