Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.