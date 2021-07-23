Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

