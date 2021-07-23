Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

