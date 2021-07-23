Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.68% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

