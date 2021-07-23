Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $435.60

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.60 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.66), with a volume of 248473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASCL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Get Ascential alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.