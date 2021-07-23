ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €598.27 ($703.85).

