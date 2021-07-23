ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $729.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $729.92, but opened at $748.63. ASML shares last traded at $744.27, with a volume of 2,532 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.58. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 35.42%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

