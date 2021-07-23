Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Trading Up 3.2% on Earnings Beat

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 2,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,431,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.