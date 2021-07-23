Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.20 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.