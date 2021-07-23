Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Athene stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.