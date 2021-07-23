Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Athene stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
