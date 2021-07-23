Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Athersys worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

