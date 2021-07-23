Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. 16,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

