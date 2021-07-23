Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

