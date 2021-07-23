Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 49,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 637,269 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

