Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 323.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Atlas Technical Consultants comprises about 1.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.