AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $42.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.37 billion and the lowest is $41.66 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.96 billion to $174.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $174.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.76 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 622,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 66,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

