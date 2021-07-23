AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 656,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

