AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

T opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.