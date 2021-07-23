AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. 120,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

