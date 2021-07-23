Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $91.45 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

