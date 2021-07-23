Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $206.27. 26,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.63. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

