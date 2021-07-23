AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,363 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

