AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $26.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,620.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,634. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,612.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,475.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

