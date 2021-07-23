AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

