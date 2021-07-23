Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVVIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.