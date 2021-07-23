Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,375. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

