Avnet, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avnet by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

