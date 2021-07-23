Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

