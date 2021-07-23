Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

