AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Michael Patrick Donovan Sells 1,935 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 113,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

