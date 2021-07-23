Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.23 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$907.76 million and a P/E ratio of -401.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.