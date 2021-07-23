B. Riley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

