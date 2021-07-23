B. Riley Weighs in on Nephros, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nephros in a report released on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEPH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.