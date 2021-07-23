Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,030 shares.The stock last traded at $170.31 and had previously closed at $178.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 911,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 148.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.