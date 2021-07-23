Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,394,030 shares.The stock last traded at $170.31 and had previously closed at $178.49.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
