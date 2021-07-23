Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $5.33 Million Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,929 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

