Baker BROS. Advisors LP Purchases 2,187,731 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 22.22% of Immatics worth $44,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.56. 74,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,611. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

