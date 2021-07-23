Baker BROS. Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,952 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 154,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,406. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FREQ. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

