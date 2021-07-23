Baker BROS. Advisors LP Trims Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,453,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538,339 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Amarin worth $164,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $10,589,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 43.0% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 5,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.