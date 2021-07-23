Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,217 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $292,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $2,528,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,168 shares of company stock worth $65,118,907. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.15. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.74.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.