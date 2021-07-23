Bamco Inc. NY Has $186.30 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,480 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $186,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.80. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,223. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

